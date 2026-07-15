A US Army Boeing CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter. Credit: agustin.photo/Shutterstock.com.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) recorded 35 deliveries of military aircraft and related products during the second quarter of 2026, surpassing its total of 30 deliveries in the preceding quarter.

The company made these deliveries across a range of platforms, including new and remanufactured helicopter models, aerial refuelling tankers, and fighter aircraft.

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Figures for the second quarter include six new AH-64 Apache helicopters and nine remanufactured Apaches.

The CH-47 Chinook programme saw four new production helicopters delivered, alongside two renewed airframes.

Boeing also transferred four KC-46 Tanker aircraft and three MH-139 helicopters to customers during the period.

Tactical aircraft handovers comprised three F-15 fighter jets and three F/A-18 strike fighters, along with one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.

No commercial or civil satellites were handed over in the three-month period.

In the first half of the year, the company’s division achieved a cumulative total of 65 defence deliveries, up from 62 deliveries it made in the same period last year.

Remanufactured AH-64 Apaches led the year-to-date figures with 24 units delivered. New AH-64 Apache helicopter deliveries stood at eight over six months, while the KC-46 Tanker programme recorded eight deliveries.

CH-47 Chinook new units amounted to five for the year so far, with an additional three renewed airframes completed.

The company also delivered five MH-139 helicopters, alongside five F/A-18 jets and four F-15 aircraft in the first half.

Maritime patrol operations posted two P-8 deliveries in the first half, and a single commercial and civil satellite was delivered earlier in the year.

In addition to these defence activities, Boeing reported 171 commercial airplane deliveries during the second quarter of 2026, bringing its total commercial aircraft deliveries for the year to 314.

In May this year, the first Boeing E-7 Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning (AEW) Mk1, intended for Royal Air Force (RAF) use, arrived at RAF Lossiemouth.