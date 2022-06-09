Boeing contracts TriMas to support USAF’s T-7A Red Hawk trainer

The US Air Force’s first T-7A Red Hawk training aircraft. Credit: Saab.

Boeing has awarded multi-year contracts to TriMas Aerospace’s RSA Engineered Products business to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) T-7A Red Hawk training aircraft programme.

As part of the agreements, RSA will provide various components for the T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet. The parts are used in fluid conveyance applications, specifically within the jet’s air ducting system.

TriMas Aerospace president John Schaefer said: “RSA Engineered Products’ technical, commercial and manufacturing teams have worked diligently with Boeing during the past few years to prototype and qualify 38 distinct and highly engineered duct products.

“We are beginning to ramp up our production capabilities and look forward to shipping production units toward the end of this year, as we continue to work closely with Boeing to support their new and innovative training jet.”

According to the company, shipping of the production units will start by the end of this year.

The latest contracts will further support the expansion of Trimas Aerospace’s defence business and allow the company to increase the market share by using a broad value proposition of innovative products.

TriMas president and CEO Thomas Amato said: “We are excited to expand our partnership with Boeing by leveraging our product and process innovation capabilities within RSA Engineered Products.”

Boeing’s T-7A is an all-new advanced pilot training jet which will support the training of the USAF pilots.

In April this year, Boeing rolled out the USAF’s first T-7A Red Hawk aircraft.

A total of 351 aircraft will be delivered by Boeing to the USAF as part of a $9.2bn contract awarded in September 2018.

The Red Hawk is a joint effort between Boeing and Saab.