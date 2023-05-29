The new Advanced Coatings Center is scheduled to become operational in 2025. Credit: Boeing.

Boeing has started construction of a new advanced coatings centre in St. Louis, Missouri, US, to support the post-assembly phases of future military aircraft production.

The new Advanced Coatings Center will be operated by Phantom Works, a Boeing division focused on research, development and prototyping.

The 47,500ft² facility is expected to start operations in 2025.

Boeing Air Dominance vice president and general manager and St. Louis senior site executive Steve Nordlund said: “As we pivot toward future programmes, Boeing’s defence business is in the midst of one of the most significant investments in new facilities in our history.

“This investment is not only to win new future franchise programmes but, more importantly, to enable the United States to outpace increasingly capable and aggressive adversaries. We are revolutionising how aircraft are designed, built and delivered because the threats demand it.”

The under construction Advanced Coatings Center in St. Louis marks the third new facility as part of Phantom Works’ Production System of the Future programme.

The programme will allow Boeing to scale a platform-agnostic, modular and flexible digital production system for deployment across future defence programs.

Last fall, the company opened the new purpose-builtAdvanced Composite Fabrication Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Boeing also opened Laboratory and Test facility in St. Louis. Additional facilities are planned to be opened over the coming years.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said: “With more than 15,000 employees, Boeing is Missouri’s largest manufacturer that helps spur this state’s economic growth every day. This new facility shows our commitment to growth and our investment in the talented workforce.”