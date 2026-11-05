Royal Australian Air Force Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft. Credit: viper-zero/Shutterstock.com.

Boeing has received a $119.7m contract modification to upgrade nine P-8A Poseidon aircraft operated by the US Navy and Royal Australian Air Force.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee modification covers nine retrofit A-kits, including two for Australian aircraft and seven for US Navy aircraft.

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The work will add Increment Three Block Two Engineering Change Proposal Six capabilities.

According to a Department of War (DoW) announcement, Boeing will also install four of the retrofit A-kits, along with government-furnished B-kits, on US Navy P-8A aircraft.

The work is expected to be completed by May 2030.

The award provides $110.2m in US Navy aircraft procurement funding and $9.5m in Royal Australian Air Force cooperative partner funding.

Work will be carried out in Jacksonville, Florida, which accounts for 79.6% of the contract, alongside facilities in St Louis, Missouri, and Mesa, Arizona.

The award follows the Royal Australian Air Force’s receipt of its 14th and final P-8A aircraft from Boeing in May 2026.

The P-8A, derived from the Boeing 737-800 airframe, is adapted for anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare and intelligence roles.

According to Boeing, the aircraft is equipped with a bomb bay, wing pylons supporting two weapons stations each, and can carry up to 129 sonobuoys.

Separately, Boeing secured a $16.9m modification for continued support of Japan’s E-767 airborne warning and control system aircraft.

The option covers technical sustainment, engineering support, on-site field service representatives and software maintenance.

Work under this contract will take place in Oklahoma City, San Antonio, and Hamamatsu Air Base in Japan and is scheduled to run until 14 November 2027.

The E-767 modification is being funded through the US Foreign Military Sales programme. It does not alter the contract’s cumulative value of $35.5m.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is managing the E-767 award, which was issued on 2 November 2026.