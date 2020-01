Visual collaboration platform Bluescape has secured a Phase I contract from the US Air Force (USAF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to advance technology innovations across airforce organisations worldwide.

The USAF selected the platform for its capabilities in improving strategic planning and situational awareness activities.

With the SBIR grant, small companies will be able to provide new solutions to increase the effectiveness of the airforce.

Bluescape CEO Peter Jackson said: “We are honoured to partner with the US Air Force to help their teams share real-time information for faster decision making in mission-critical situations.

“The value is about bringing people and content together to work in one secure, digital visual container (DVC) and to see the entire campaign as it unfolds.”



Bluescape will establish the feasibility and technical value of its solution by starting Phase I activities.

The solution will be introduced across global airforce organisations to learn their demanding challenges and requirements.

Bluescape federal business manager Patrick Rollo said: “We commend the US Air Force for their vision to bridge technology gaps by allowing small companies to bring their innovative solutions into the military infrastructure.

“As a small company, we are honoured to be considered as a solution provider impacting how the warfighters and decision-makers in the US Air Force coordinate, collaborate, and execute complex operations.”

Earlier, Bluescape participated in an SBIR programme focused on multi-domain command and control (MDC2) operations.

Last August, the USAF awarded an SBIR Phase I contract to Epirus Systems at the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Pitch Day.