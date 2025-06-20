Bharat Forge will co-develop and manufacture Aarok drone in India. Credit: Pavel Kapysh/Shutterstock.

India-based Bharat Forge has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France’s Turgis Gaillard to collaborate on uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV).

The Franco-Indian partnership will focus on the co-development and production of the next-generation medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV, Aarok, in India.

The collaboration presents the Indian military with a capability, intended to enhance operational capabilities within a networked combat environment.

“This strategic alliance reflects a shared vision of sovereign defence capability, advanced technology, and industrial excellence,” Bharat Forge said in a post on its official LinkedIn account.

Designed by Turgis & Gaillard, Aarok leverages advanced optronic and electromagnetic sensors, to perform intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) operations in “high-intensity conflicts”. It is entirely developed in France.

Moreover, the UAV is designed to carry standoff weapons and can execute a range of combat missions from close air support to suppression of enemy air defences and air interdiction on high value target.

As per the terms of the MoU, Bharat Forge will exclusively undertake the production and integration of Aarok drone in India.

This arrangement is in accordance with the nation’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ policies, which emphasise domestic manufacturing and self-sufficiency, said the Indian company.

Bharat Forge is set to create an on-site production line for the Aarok drone.

This local manufacturing capacity aims to address the substantial requirements of the Indian armed forces, ensuring full control over maintenance and overhaul processes.

“This collaboration isn’t just about technology—it’s about trust, transfer of capability, and building a strategic aerospace future together. A bold step toward joint innovation, defence autonomy, and a stronger global security architecture,” Bharat Forge said.

Earlier in June 2025, Turgis Gaillard joined forces with Thales to offer fully French MALE drone solution for ISR missions. This partnership will facilitate potential future integration of additional Thales sensors onto the Aarok drone platform.

Thales is set to provide the AirMaster S radar, an advanced multirole active electronically scanned array system, while Turgis Gaillard will be responsible for delivering the Aarok MALE drone.

