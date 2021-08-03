Bell Textron releases design concepts for HSVTOL military aircraft

The HSVTOL technology combines a helicopter’s hover capability with the speed, range and survivability features of a fighter aircraft. Credit: Bell Textron Inc.

US-based aerospace company Bell Textron has unveiled design concepts for new High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing (HSVTOL) aircraft systems for military applications.

The HSVTOL technology combines a helicopter’s hover capability with the speed, range and survivability features of a fighter aircraft to develop a new aircraft system.

The latest designs incorporate low downwash hover capability and scalability to support a range of missions.

According to the designs, the gross weights of the aircraft will range from 4,000lbs to more than 100,000lbs. They will be capable of travelling at a speed of more than 400kts.

Bell Textron Innovation vice-president Jason Hurst said: “Bell’s HSVTOL technology is a step change improvement in rotorcraft capabilities.



“Our technology investments have reduced risk and prepared us for rapid development of HSVTOL in a digital engineering environment, leveraging experience from a robust past of technology exploration and close partnerships with the Department of Defense and Research Laboratories.”

The HSVTOL capability, which offers runway independence and additional flexibility to conduct missions, is expected to become crucial in the future.

Bell has been working on high-speed vertical lift aircraft technology for more than 85 years, supporting the development of X-14, X-22, XV-3 and XV-15 for NASA, the US Army, and US Air Force.

This expertise supported the development of the Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor.

In a separate development, Parsons announced that it has secured a prime position on the General Services Administration‘s (GSA) multiple-award ASTRO indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract.

The contract will involve providing products, solutions, and capabilities to the US Department of Defense across the all-domain battlespace. It has a ten-year ordering period with a potential value in the multi-billions.