A Pilatus PC-7 aircraft. Credit: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com.

The Belgian government has awarded Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus a 20-year service contract to provide its PC-7 MKX Training System as the new pilot training solution for the Belgian Air Force.

The agreement, approved on 27 November 2025, covers 18 PC-7 MKX trainer aircraft and the establishment of a fully integrated training infrastructure.

In addition, Pilatus will offer advanced simulators, computer-based learning platforms, and mission planning and debriefing systems.

The aircraft manufacturer will also collaborate with Sabena Engineering and AG Real Estate, its partners in Belgium, to provide new and upgraded facilities at Bevekom/Beauvechain Air Force Base.

Additionally, these partners will be responsible for operational support and maintenance of the infrastructure for the duration of the contract.

Deliveries are slated to commence in 2027, followed by training planned to start in 2028.

Training will be preceded by the completion of facility upgrades, delivery of simulators, and instructor training on the new system.

Pilatus CEO Markus Bucher said: “We are proud to welcome Belgian Defense as a new Pilatus customer and the third European air force to select the PC-7 MKX. This milestone reinforces the trust placed in our training systems and highlights our commitment to supporting air forces globally with state-of-the-art solutions.”

With this contract, Belgium becomes the third European nation to select the PC-7 MKX Training System, following similar decisions by the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force and the French Air and Space Force in late 2024.

The PC-7 MKX features a cockpit equipped with the Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics suite, marking the first integration of the G3000 system with custom military displays designed for training applications.

According to Pilatus, the PC-7 MKX is the only trainer aircraft in its class equipped with Martin-Baker ejection seats and a Pratt & Whitney Canada engine.

Earlier in 2025, Pilatus announced that France would receive PC-7 MKX aircraft for its basic pilot training programme.

In May 2025, Exail and Babcock formed a partnership to design and supply flight simulators for the PC-7 MKX as part of the French Armed Forces’ Mentor 2 programme.

