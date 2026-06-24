Airbus H145M. Credit: Airbus.

The Kingdom of Belgium has received its first H145M helicopter from Airbus Helicopters as part of efforts to update the country’s defence and security resources.

The aircraft was supplied under a contract signed in 2024 through the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), with plans for the helicopters to serve both the Belgian armed forces and the Federal Police.

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In addition to the initial delivery, Belgium has enacted an option to acquire a further three H145M helicopters, increasing its total current order to 20 units.

Airbus Helicopters Europe region head Thomas Hein said: “Belgium’s decision to extend their fleet to 20 aircraft is a powerful testament to the deep trust placed in our team and the H145M’s ability to meet today’s evolving security challenges.”

The H145M is designed as a multi-purpose military helicopter, capable of being adapted for different missions on short notice.

Its configuration can be modified from a light attack helicopter equipped with ballistic and guided weaponry and self-protection systems to a variant suitable for special operations featuring fast-rappelling systems.

Available mission packages also offer hoist operations and external cargo transport.

According to Airbus Helicopters, the H145M is based on the H145 light twin-engine platform, with the military model integrating digital connectivity for networked operations and compatibility with uncrewed aerial systems.

The aircraft is powered by two Safran Arriel 2E engines with full authority digital engine control (FADEC) and the Helionix digital avionics suite, incorporating a 4-axis autopilot system.

The H145 family has achieved more than 8.5 million flight hours globally and is used by defence and law enforcement agencies in several countries including the US, Germany, Hungary and others.