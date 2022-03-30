BEL to supply electronic warfare suite for IAF fighter jets

The contract signing ceremony. Credit: PIB/ Ministry of Defence/ Government of India.

Aerospace and defence electronics company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured a contract to supply an advanced electronic warfare (EW) suite for Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft.

Awarded by India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), the contract is valued at around $263m (Rs19.93bn).

The addition of EW systems will increase the battle-survivability of fighter jets during operations against enemies’ ground-based and airborne fire control and surveillance radars.

The system is designed and developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Separately, BEL signed another contract with the MoD for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) for the IAF.

The IEWR will be used to assess airborne EW equipment and validate their deployment during operations.

This contract values $146.31m (Rs11.09bn).

In a statement, the MoD said that the use of IEWR will prepare IAF for future warfare.

The statement commented: “The project essentially embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will help facilitate realising the journey towards self-reliance.”

Recently, MoD’s Collegiate Committee granted Approval In-Principle (AIP) for the indigenous development of nine defence projects.

The projects intended for the IAF include communication equipment with Indian security protocols, an airborne electro-optical pod featuring the ground-based system, and an airborne stand-off jammer.

It also includes a full-motion simulator for Apache and Chinook Helicopters and wearable robotic equipment for aircraft maintenance.

Last year, the DRDO and IAF tested the Long-Range Bomb (LRB), which was launched from a fighter aircraft and successfully hit a land-based target at a long-range meeting mission objectives.