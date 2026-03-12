The MEO Epoch 2 mission will track ballistic missiles and advanced threats from space. Credit: © BAE Systems.

BAE Systems said that it has concluded the preliminary design review (PDR) for the US Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Resilient Missile Warning & Tracking (RMWT) – Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Epoch 2 programme.

The preliminary design work, covering both the satellite systems and ground command and control (C2) infrastructure, was accomplished in under nine months from the time of receiving the award.

BAE Systems secured the contract valued at $1.2bn through a firm fixed price Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement in May 2025.

Completion of the PDR enables the project to proceed to the next stage of system design maturity, which will involve the creation of a new constellation comprising 10 satellites.

BAE Systems vice president and military space general manager Thai Sheridan said: “We have achieved a successful Preliminary Design Review with Space Force’s Space Systems Command, based on our collective use of digital modelling and simulation that validates the implementation of our plan.

“BAE Systems is leading this integrated programme from a mission planning level, payload and bus delivery, to launch, ground and operations support.”

As the prime contractor, BAE Systems is responsible for designing and manufacturing the 10 spacecraft and developing the supporting ground system for mission management, command and control, and operational support.

The technology incorporated includes components such as BAE Systems’ TREK product bus and leverages model-based systems engineering, drawing on experience with infra-red optical payloads.

The MEO Epoch 2 initiative will enhance the capabilities established by the initial 12 Epoch 1 satellites, resulting in a more extensive network intended to provide missile warning and tracking coverage against ballistic missiles and other advanced threats such as hypersonic glide vehicles.

This programme forms part of broader US Department of Defence and Space Force satellite constellations that BAE Systems supports in efforts to improve national security and defence.