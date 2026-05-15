MIDS JTRS offers greater performance to the previous MIDS – Low Volume Terminal test for F-16 aircraft. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has finalised an upgraded Link 16 test capability for the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) terminals on US Air Force F-16 aircraft.

In a release on 14 May 2026, the company said it has successfully integrated this test solution, aiming to streamline maintenance and speed up aircraft return to service.

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The automated testing equipment is now active on both the Versamodule Extensions for Instrumentation Improved Avionics Intermediate Shop (VXIIAIS) and the Rackmount Improved Avionics Intermediate Shop (R-IAIS), enabling rapid validation of MIDS JTRS directly at military bases.

BAE Systems stated that the integration and use of this upgraded system mean maintenance teams can quickly diagnose and verify repairs, facilitating a faster return of aircraft to service.

The technology supports on-site testing, improves recovery rates for line-replaceable units, and decreases reliance on additional parts procurement during repairs.

BAE Systems advanced mission solutions product line director Meg Redlin said: “The enhanced Link 16 test capability on the R-IAIS system marks a major milestone in our efforts to support the US Air Force’s modernization efforts.

“Providing more fidelity in testing with tactical navigation functions will enable US forces and allies to rapidly diagnose failures and validate the operational status of their MIDS JTRS terminals on-site, increasing the availability of their aircraft and reducing maintenance downtime.”

MIDS JTRS is a software-defined radio platform that provides situational awareness and enables Link 16 communications for air, sea, and ground assets.

The upgrade is described as delivering faster performance and improved capability in comparison to the previous MIDS Low Volume Terminal testing approach used on F-16 aircraft.

The system uses BAE Systems emulators and software, supplying avionics technicians with the tools to conduct precise assessments of the MIDS JTRS terminal.

This transfer of detailed diagnostic information assists maintainers in verifying aircraft status and ensuring operational reliability.

The test solutions also cover organizational, intermediate, and depot-level support for a range of systems, including electronic warfare, communications, radar, and flight controls.

Link 16, a Nato-standard communications network, allows encrypted real-time tactical data exchange among defence forces and their allies.

The MIDS JTRS, which is currently being fielded by the Department of War across F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22 aircraft, as well as naval and command elements, incorporates four channels that can manage multiple waveforms and protocols.

Manufacturing and development of the upgraded Link 16 test equipment is carried out at the company’s facilities in San Diego, California and Wayne, New Jersey.