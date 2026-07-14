The EPAWSS system gives pilots 360-degree threat detection and integrated countermeasures. Credit: BAE Systems.

Boeing has awarded BAE Systems a contract to supply the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) for Republic of Korea Air Force’s F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets.

The agreement forms part of the ongoing initiative with the Republic of Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) to update 59 F-15K aircraft.

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The EPAWSS is intended to equip the F-15K fleet with a modern electronic warfare package able to identify and respond to a spectrum of air and ground threats within dense and complex signal environments.

According to BAE Systems, the system offers radar warning, geolocation data, and self-defence support by processing electromagnetic signals and providing pilots with an all-around operational view.

In addition, the EPAWSS is capable of quickly analysing radio frequency threats and is intended to give aircrews greater capability to respond effectively in areas with sophisticated air defence networks.

The enhancement aims to enable improved protection and operational effectiveness when missions require entry into heavily contested airspace.

BAE Systems F-15 international programme director Phillip Casalegno said: “We are working closely with Boeing, the ROKAF and regional industry teams to deliver the most technically advanced EW system for the F-15K aircraft upgrade. Our focus is on providing allies with EW capabilities needed to support regional stability and security.”

This contract comes after authorisation from the US State Department for a proposed foreign military sale linked to South Korea’s F-15K modernisation in November 2024.

That notification included approval for multiple systems, comprising 70 AN/ALQ-250 EPAWSS units, 96 Advanced Display Core Processor II computers, 70 AN/APG-82(v)1 AESA radars, and 70 AN/AAR-57 missile warning systems.

Production of the AN/ALQ-250 EPAWSS is underway, supporting both new-build F-15EX Eagle II jets and upgrades to F-15E models already in service.

The system has entered operational use and receives ongoing software and firmware revisions to maintain its relevance against evolving threats.

Manufacturing takes place at BAE Systems’ facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire and Austin, Texas.