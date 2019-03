BAE Systems Australia has secured an A$245m ($175.42m) contract extension to continue to sustain the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Hawk Mk127 lead-in fighter fleet.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will have to deliver in-service support for the Hawk fleet at RAAF bases Williamtown and Pearce.

The contract includes further potential extensions linked to performance and is valid for an additional two years until at least 2022.



BAE Systems will provide all deeper and operational-level maintenance, logistics and management of the Australian supply chain for the programme.

The company will assume the role of platform steward for the Hawk and play a critical role in the long-term availability and capability of the aircraft.

BAE Systems Australia Aerospace and Integrated Systems director Steve Drury said: “The performance of the team supporting this project has been pivotal to securing this contract extension.

“We have increased the work we do to support the aircraft, in parallel with a significant upgrade of the entire Hawk fleet and we have worked hard to reduce programme costs.

“The Lead in Fighter Capability Assurance Program upgrade ensures the aircraft is suitable for a fifth-generation airforce, preparing pilots for fast jets, including the F-35 joint strike fighter, and now the commercial model supporting the capability is appropriately contemporary, and aligned to the Commonwealth Government’s defence industry strategy.”

The company won a contract worth up to $435m to supply in-service support services for the Hawk aircraft in July 2013. BAE secured a $200m two-year contract extension in August 2016 to continue to sustain the Hawk fleet.

RAAF’s 76 and 79 Squadrons at the two bases operate the Hawk fleet of 33 aircraft.

Hawk is used to train qualified RAAF pilots to operate the next-generation of fighter aircraft, including the F-35 joint strike fighter, Super Hornet, and Growler.