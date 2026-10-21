F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet firing an APKWS laser-guided rocket. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has announced it has entered into a multi-year framework agreement with the US Department of War (DoW) to expand the production capacity of its APKWS laser guidance kits.

Under this new arrangement, the company will increase manufacturing to support up to 35,000 units per year, responding to heightened operational demand for precision-guided munitions.

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The framework agreement, which could stretch to seven years, establishes a commitment to accelerate deliveries and strengthen the supply of these guidance kits to the US military and allied forces.

BAE Systems stated that it will increase production while finalising a multi-year contract within the scope of the framework.

The APKWS laser guidance kit is designed to transform standard 2.75-inch rockets into precision-strike weapons weapons against a range of threats, including counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) missions.

According to the company, the kit employs distributed aperture semi-active laser seeker optics, situated on each of the rocket’s four guidance wings and protected prior to launch.

After firing, the wings deploy and the optics guide the munition to laser-designated targets, allowing for accurate engagement of threats and limiting collateral damage.

The APKWS kits are currently in service with multiple US branches, including the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy, and are available to approved allied countries.

They are compatible with a wide array of platforms and can be used for air-to-surface, surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, and air-to-air missions.

BAE Systems has delivered over 100,000 APKWS kits since production began in 2008, with manufacturing facilities located in Hudson, New Hampshire, and Austin, Texas, according to company information.

The company indicated that the increased production aligns with the DoW’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy, emphasising investment in advanced manufacturing and a robust supply chain to support US and allied operational readiness.

BAE Systems noted ongoing investment in manufacturing capability and development of mission-specific variants to address future threats.

BAE Systems president and CEO Tom Arseneault said: “This agreement highlights the importance of sustained investment in critical munitions to strengthen readiness and equip forces for evolving operational needs.”