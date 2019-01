BAE Systems has secured a $250m contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to continue the provision of full-motion video (FMV) advanced analytic services, training, and intelligence production support.

The company received the five-year task-order contract under NGA’s Multi-Intelligence Analytical and Collection Support Services indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity contract.

BAE Systems will establish a new Performance Innovation Council to introduce NGA leaders to new FMV services, software, systems, platforms, and sensors developed by the company and its programme team.



The proposed council will comprise several intelligence and technology companies and its creation is in line with NGA’s Team GEOINT initiative, which promotes collaboration between industry, academia, professional organisations, and foreign allies to support common technical standards.

BAE Systems intelligence solutions vice-president and general manager Peder Jungck said: “Our experts play a critical role in analysing multiple FMV feeds to produce actionable intelligence in support of a 24/7 national security mission.”

“Together, we will exchange analytic best practices with our NGA leaders and provide the agency with insights into our respective technology roadmaps to ensure our future software, platforms, and sensors are designed from the start to meet their mission needs.”

The NGA serves as a combat support agency under the US Department of Defense, as well as an intelligence agency of the US Intelligence Community.

It is the nation’s primary source of geospatial intelligence, delivering strategic intelligence to support decision making on counterterrorism, weapons of mass destruction, and global political crises.