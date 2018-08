Industrial Internet of Things connectivity company Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is to deliver its connectivity technology for the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN) Phase VI upgrade programme.

The RTI Connext Data Distribution Service (DDS) has been selected by BAE Systems Australia to be part of JORN’s advanced software system that will help improve the radar coverage area and data collected for the RAAF.

This will enable the Australian Air Force to offer enhanced protection to the northern borders of the country.



The technology has been selected by BAE as the connectivity framework for the software architecture due to real-time performance and security provided by the RTI products.

RTI Products and Markets vice-president David Barnett said: “In large defence systems, it’s critical that command data be delivered with 100% accuracy and reliability.

Connext DDS meets these requirements by solving a wide range of connectivity challenges and accelerating the development of complex radar systems.

“We are honoured to be a part of the JORN project. We look forward to continuing our efforts in advancing the future of radar systems.”

JORN is an over-the-horizon radar network of three remote radars located in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia.

The radar network offers long-range, wide-area surveillance capabilities for the northern coasts of Australia while supporting the Australian Defense Force’s air and maritime, border protection, disaster relief, and search and rescue operations.

Led by BAE Systems, the AIR 2025 JORN Phase VI upgrade programme will include migration to a modular, scalable software framework of open system architecture that will enhance the reliability and performance of the radars.

The radar network modification is expected to extend the operational life of the JORN system to beyond 2042.