BAE Systems to qualify new generation of IC technology for space sector

The new 12nm technology provides a dramatic leap forward in space-based computing compared to current 45nm technology. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has been selected to advance a next generation of integrated circuit (IC) technology for the space industry.

The company has been chosen by the US Department of Defense (DoD) to test the 12-nanometre (nm), radiation-hardened, or RH12, technology.

The technology will be assessed to Qualified Manufacturer’s Listing (QML) Class V and Q standards and key industry certifications for reliable parts.

The company noted that it will offer RH12 IC development and production services to the space industry under a ‘flexible engagement model’.

BAE Systems Space Systems director Ricardo Gonzalez said: “This selection makes BAE Systems the premier radiation-hardened integrated circuit supplier for space customers.



“Moving from a 45nm design to a 12nm design enables more transistors to fit on each chip at reduced power consumption per operation, which increases functionality – an important factor in space vehicles, where volume and power are limited resources.”

According to the company, space missions require high-performance and low-power ICs to manage radiation effects.

BAE Systems claimed that it can deliver integrated circuit technology for missions in confined environments.

The company’s ICs are produced by its Space Systems group in Manassas, Virginia.

This group is a DoD Category 1A Microelectronics Trusted Source that covers the design, broker, assembly, packaging, and test services.