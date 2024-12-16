UK-based BAE Systems, Italy’s Leonardo, and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co (JAIEC) have finalised an agreement to establish a new joint venture (JV) for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
This partnership is a continuation of the collaborative efforts among the UK, Japan, and Italy in the defence sector that began with GCAP’s inception in December 2022.
GCAP stands as a vital initiative for the national security and economic growth of the involved countries. Through shared expertise and technological advancements, it aims to foster and sustain indigenous combat air capabilities for future generations within each participating nation.
BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “The new business will bring together the significant strengths and expertise of the companies involved to create an innovative organisation that will lead the way in developing a next generation combat air system, creating long-term, high value and skilled jobs across the partner nations for decades to come.”
In April 2023, the UK Ministry of Defence committed £656m ($833m) to the GCAP, as part of a broader £2bn funding initiative by the government aimed at speeding up the design and development of the supersonic stealth fighter.
Subject to necessary regulatory clearances, the new JV will be responsible for overseeing the design, development, and delivery of a next-generation stealth fighter jet.
It will also serve as the primary design authority for GCAP throughout the product’s lifespan, which is anticipated to extend beyond 2070.
According to GlobalData’s report titled “Italy’s Defence Market 2023-2028,” these three countries are expected to eventually replace their current aircraft, with Italy and the UK phasing out the Eurofighter Typhoon and Japan replacing the Mitsubishi F-2.
With equal stakes of 33.3% each, Leonardo, BAE Systems, and JAIEC are set to combine their respective capabilities and knowledge.
The joint venture will operate across all three partnering countries with dedicated teams and will be based in the UK. This strategic location is intended to facilitate close coordination with the GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO), which will also be situated in the UK.
Both entities aim to ensure economical programme execution while adhering to project timelines, including achieving an operational aircraft by 2035.
Leonardo CEO and general manager Roberto Cingolani said: “This partnership not only enhances our technological capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to global security and innovation.
“Today, we are paving the way for the development of a new era in aircraft systems and multi-domain scenarios, fostering long-term sustainable growth for the economies of the involved countries.”