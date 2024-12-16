The new joint venture will oversee the design, development, and provision of future combat aircraft systems. Credit: BAE Systems.

UK-based BAE Systems, Italy’s Leonardo, and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co (JAIEC) have finalised an agreement to establish a new joint venture (JV) for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

This partnership is a continuation of the collaborative efforts among the UK, Japan, and Italy in the defence sector that began with GCAP’s inception in December 2022.

GCAP stands as a vital initiative for the national security and economic growth of the involved countries. Through shared expertise and technological advancements, it aims to foster and sustain indigenous combat air capabilities for future generations within each participating nation.

BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “The new business will bring together the significant strengths and expertise of the companies involved to create an innovative organisation that will lead the way in developing a next generation combat air system, creating long-term, high value and skilled jobs across the partner nations for decades to come.”

In April 2023, the UK Ministry of Defence committed £656m ($833m) to the GCAP, as part of a broader £2bn funding initiative by the government aimed at speeding up the design and development of the supersonic stealth fighter.

Subject to necessary regulatory clearances, the new JV will be responsible for overseeing the design, development, and delivery of a next-generation stealth fighter jet.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

It will also serve as the primary design authority for GCAP throughout the product’s lifespan, which is anticipated to extend beyond 2070.

According to GlobalData’s report titled “Italy’s Defence Market 2023-2028,” these three countries are expected to eventually replace their current aircraft, with Italy and the UK phasing out the Eurofighter Typhoon and Japan replacing the Mitsubishi F-2.

With equal stakes of 33.3% each, Leonardo, BAE Systems, and JAIEC are set to combine their respective capabilities and knowledge.

The joint venture will operate across all three partnering countries with dedicated teams and will be based in the UK. This strategic location is intended to facilitate close coordination with the GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO), which will also be situated in the UK.

Both entities aim to ensure economical programme execution while adhering to project timelines, including achieving an operational aircraft by 2035.

Leonardo CEO and general manager Roberto Cingolani said: “This partnership not only enhances our technological capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to global security and innovation.

“Today, we are paving the way for the development of a new era in aircraft systems and multi-domain scenarios, fostering long-term sustainable growth for the economies of the involved countries.”