BAE Systems has selected Cubic Global Defense’s (CGD) P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

The company awarded the contract for the P5CTS as part of a Typhoon aircraft delivery to an unidentified international customer.

Cubic will provide P5CTS pods, as well as related ground subsystems and logistics support.

The P5CTS improves the air combat training capabilities of the US and coalition forces. It is designed to enable live mission training for weapons and tactical training.

Cubic Global Defense air training solutions vice-president and general manager Jonas Furukrona said: “We are very excited to build upon our long relationship with BAE and ensure the P5CTS remains a significant part of Typhoon training capabilities.



“P5CTS empowers airforces to conduct high-fidelity, live and interoperable training across their fleet of combat aircraft so that maximum readiness is attained from each flying hour. Our system sets the standard for joint and coalition training by enabling exercises from unit level to joint, large force exercises.

“Cubic and our partner Leonardo DRS are working closely with international aircraft manufacturers like BAE to integrate and deliver the P5CTS, and this order further sustains P5CTS viability through the Typhoon lifecycle.”

The P5CTS system provides secure instrumentation solutions for air-to-ground, air-to-air, and surface-to-air combat training missions.

Meanwhile, CGD has awarded contracts totalling $60m to Leonardo DRS to supply more than 250 P5CTS pods and associated services.

The training system pods are intended for the US and allied forces.

Leonardo DRS produces and supports the pods for the P5CTS system. The company delivers these systems as the primary subcontractor to CGD.