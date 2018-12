BAE Systems has entered a strategic alliance with Williams Grand Prix Engineering and Williams Advanced Engineering to share fast jet and Formula One technology.

The partnership agreement between the companies will see them work closely to develop and deliver projects that will focus on new innovations.

The new solutions will be centred on the design, performance and manufacture of fast jets such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, F-35 and the UK Ministry of Defence’s Future Combat Air Systems, as well as fast cars.



BAE Systems engineering director Ian Muldowney said: “The government’s Combat Air Strategy, published this summer, highlights the criticality of cutting-edge UK technology and intellectual property, including how this is generated, sustained and exploited.

“As we begin to explore what will be required from a UK future combat air system, we must work harder than ever to answer these questions. Working with technology leaders outside of our own industry will help us find new ways of asking questions and think in a different way about the solutions.”

The companies will share their skills and technology across areas such as cockpit designs, augmented reality and advanced materials.

Under the collaboration, BAE and Williams will pool their resources in virtual and augmented reality, aerodynamics, and lightweight materials.

The companies will initially focus on cockpit designs for fighter pilots and racing drivers, as well as battery technology for solarpowered unmanned air vehicles and the future cars.

This collaboration will also involve the parties working jointly on product and technology development, coordinate funding, explore existing intellectual property and provide secondment opportunities for engineers in each organisation.

A steering committee will be formed to oversee the partnership agreement. It will be chaired by Muldowney and will include senior representatives from each company.

Both companies previously partnered to develop a cockpit simulator for BAE Systems. The simulator designed and delivered by Williams Advanced Engineering is currently used to support BAE’s work on the future combat aircraft initiative.