AV will deliver two BADGER phased array antenna systems for SCAR programme. Credit: AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (AV) has been awarded a firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract option by the US Space Force (USSF) Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SpRCO) to supply two BADGER phased array antenna systems.

These systems are intended to assist the Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) programme, which aims to rapidly and responsively enhance satellite control capacity for the Satellite Control Network (SCN).

This network is crucial for maintaining tactical control links to USSF’s satellites.

The contract awarded to AV marks the first FFP option executed under the SCAR Other Transaction Agreement, focusing on improving system performance and operational readiness.

Future options for additional SCAR systems remain open.

AV said that it has expanded manufacturing agreements with various key suppliers to address the increasing demand signal and to bolster the BADGER production pipelines.

The new framework aims to enhance the BADGER supply chain, ensuring that both current and future SCAR programme orders are supported by a strong, scalable production infrastructure.

This approach aims to speed up delivery timelines to meet operational needs and reduce cost and schedule uncertainties, thereby providing operational capability to the Space Force.

AV chairman, president and CEO Wahid Nawabi said: “We are delivering unmatched technological superiority to usher in a new era of advanced satellite command and control.

“With confidence in the technology and a steadfast commitment to delivering this critical national security priority, our team is scaling BADGER production to match the operational tempo demanded by the Space Force.”

The SCAR programme is said to have already achieved most of its key development milestones.

The first BADGER unit from AV is scheduled for delivery to the Space Force in the coming months, with further units planned for early 2026.

The Mission Support Container, which is essential for controlling the BADGER units, was delivered ahead of schedule this summer and is prepared for final integration testing.

In 2022, US-based defence company BlueHalo received a $1.4bn contract to modernise satellite operations under the SCAR programme.

