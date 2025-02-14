A Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft taxiing before take-off during Maritime Cooperative Activity in Aug 2024. Credit: Australian Defence Forces.

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft encountered a People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-16 fighter jet over the South China Sea (SCS) on 11 February 2025.

The Australian government issued a statement two days later describing the interaction as “unsafe and unprofessional” on China’s part.

It is said that the RAAF was conducting a routine maritime surveillance patrol in the region under its decades-long Operation Gateway – in which the service surveils the Northern Indian Ocean and the SCS – whereupon the Chinese jet released flares in close proximity to the patrol aircraft.

While no injuries were sustained, nor was any damage caused, the Australian Defence Forces stated that the PLAAF’s actions were “an unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvre that posed a risk to the aircraft and personnel.”

The RAAF emphasised the legality of its actions and presence in the contentious region, which China largely claims, “exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace.”

AUKUS navies in the SCS

This was not the first time that such an incident occurred; neither will it be the last given China’s efforts in redrawing its maritime boundaries.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

On 12 February, China’s Southern Theatre Command spokesperson, Tian Junli, complained that the Philippines has “repeatedly invited countries outside the region to organise so-called ‘joint patrols’.”

China added that it had conducted its own patrols in the SCS after AUKUS navies conducted a coordinated manoeuvring exercise between 6 and 7 February.

Participating units included the US Navy’s Flight I Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Benfold (DDG 65); the Royal Australian Navy’s Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer, HMAS Hobart (DDG 39); and a UK Royal Navy Batch II River-class offshore patrol vessel, HMS Spey (P234).

“Regular military engagements between the defence forces in the Indo-Pacific will help maintain regional security and stability” asserted Commodore Jonathan Ley, Joint Force Maritime Component Commander for Australia’s Headquarters Joint Operations Command.

The three warships exercised their ability to exchange data using tactical datalink systems, while the manoevring exercise trained the crews’ ability to sail alongside each other in various conditions.

J-16 combat aircraft

According to the China Aerospace Studies Institute, the PLAAF has been prioritising the development and acquisition of long-range offensive strike capabilities. Besides the continued modernisation of H-6 bombers to fly further and delive rlonger-range cruise missiles, it involves fielding more multi-role, cruise-missile capable 4.5 generation aircraft like the J-10C and J-16.

These two J-class fighters employ Chinese manufactured weapons such as the PL-10 and PL-15, which boast a farther range than their American counterparts: the AIM-9X and AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).

Notably, the J-16, and China’s imported Russian Su-35, can carry the PL-17, an even longer-range radar-guided air-to-air missile, which is intended to shoot down tankers and Airborne Warning and Control aircraft, of a similar nature to the Australian Poseidon.