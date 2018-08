The Australian Department of Defence (DoD) has received the P-8A Poseidon simulator and training systems at the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) Edinburgh base.

According to Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne, the A$470m ($343.64m) P-8A training system would help prepare the pilots and maintenance crews of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) for their required roles.

Payne said: “This A$470m facility marks the beginning of a transformation of our training that will support airforce’s ability to meet emerging threats and future challenges.



“The facility will deliver over 39 separate training courses, which will minimise training demands on the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, reducing aircraft fatigue, increasing safety, and improving availability for higher priority tasking.”

“The project is part of a broader intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance hub being developed at RAAF Base Edinburgh, which will support and create highly skilled jobs in south Australia.”

The new training hub is part of the government’s A$5.2bn ($3.80bn) investment in the new P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft.

The facility is being built under contract with the Australian industry with an approximate workforce of up to 700 personnel during the peak construction period and 2,200 employees over the course of construction.

P-8A Poseidon military aircraft have the ability to carry out a wide range of operations such as anti-submarine warfare, maritime and overland intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic support, as well as search and rescue missions.

Australian Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said that the collaboration between the Australian Defence, the US Navy, Boeing and Boeing Defence Australia has enabled the project to be delivered on time and within budget.

Pyne said: “The training system will be maintained and supported by Boeing Defence Australia, creating up to 30 jobs.

Built by Boeing, the P-8A Poseidon aircraft has the capability to travel at a range of 7,500km at a maximum height of 41,000ft.