Australian Air Force concludes Exercise Diamond Shield

USAF F-16C aircraft from 18th Aggressor Squadron conduct AAR operation with a RAAF KC-30A MRTT from 33 Squadron during Exercise Diamond Shield. Credit: CPL Kieren Whiteley/ © Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has concluded Exercise Diamond Shield, the second of three exercises under Diamond Series 2022.

The Diamond Series includes Sea, Shield and Storm, which are conducted as part of the third biennial RAAF’s Air Warfare Instructor Course (AWIC).

The exercises are designed to promote RAAF’s interoperability with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Army, along with other international partners.

The training also helps to ensure the preparedness of the Australian Defence Forces to protect the homeland and the interests of its allies.

Diamond Shield was conducted both at sea and land along the Eastern Australian Exercise Area to provide various defensive counter-air training and air-maritime integration training to the AWIC candidates.

The exercise’s director group captain Matthew Harper said: “AWIC22 encompasses a range of academic activities and practical exercises that expose the candidates to complex scenarios.

“Exercise Diamond Shield established high-end warfighting scenarios which challenged AWIC candidates to maintain control of the air whilst integrating with multiple Air Force platforms and ground elements.

“The presence of the US Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon challenged our candidates to overcome an adversary with unfamiliar capabilities.”

Designed to meet specific Air Force capability needs, the AWIC involves high-intensity training and integration of warfighting functions across different specialisations within the Air Force.

Under the six-month long course, commanders are trained to harness the combat potential of integrated air, cyber and space capabilities to support the joint forces.

The last exercise in the series, Exercise Diamond Storm, will be conducted in Australia’s northern territory between May and June 2022.

It will see the AWIC candidates implement the learnings received from the first two exercises, namely Diamond Seas and Shield.

After graduating from the AWIC, the air warfare instructors can use their skills in assisting the RAAF to deliver airpower as part of the joint force.