The Australian Government has announced plans to invest A$1.6bn ($1.05bn) to upgrade the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal.

With the investment, the government aims to make sure that the Australian Defence Force (ADF) can continue to deliver a potent air combat capability from the Northern Territory.

Additionally, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison approved a further A$1.1bn ($728m) works programme at RAAF Base Tindal, which is in addition to the A$495m ($327.8m) investment made in New Air Combat Capability infrastructure.

Morrison said: “Over 300 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone. The investment is part of the A$8bn ($5.298bn) we are spending over the coming decade on defence facilities in the top end, as part of the defence white paper and under our Developing Northern Australia initiatives.

“As part of these upgrades, RAAF Base Tindal will be able to deliver enhanced air-to-air refuelling and air support capabilities, ensuring we can support critical ADF operations, everything from air combat missions through to responding to natural disasters both at home and throughout our region.”



For these redevelopment projects, an investment of A$737m ($488m) will be made to upgrade the airfield. Upgrades include the extension of the runway and construction of a new air movement terminal, parking apron and extra fuel storage facilities.

Additionally, A$437m ($289m) of investment will provide infrastructure upgrades such as engineering services, along with 108 new units for Australian Defence Force personnel.

Construction is subject to approval from the parliament and is expected to start from the middle of this year, with completion expected by the end of 2027.

The upgrade will support the arrival of the country’s new F-35A Joint Strike Fighter aircraft at RAAF Base Tindal.

In December last year, the RAAF received an additional seven F-35A fighter aircraft at RAAF Base Williamtown from the US.