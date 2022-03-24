Australia establishes defence space command

Air Vice-Marshal Catherine Roberts, Commander Defence Space Command, at the opening of the Defence Space Command Headquarters. Credit: Leading Aircraftman Sam Price/ © Copyright / Defence News.

Australia has established Defence Space Command to further develop its military space capabilities and counter emerging threats.

The newly established arm will be led by Defence Space Commander Air Vice-Marshal Cath Roberts.

It will include Navy, Army and Air Force personnel, members of the Australian Public Service and contractors.

Australian Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell said that the space domain is a critical aspect to the warfighting effectiveness of the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The space arm will also help in enhancing situational awareness and provide real-time communications in the current geostrategic environment.

General Campbell said: “The decision to create a single organisation to coordinate and manage Defence’s endeavours in space is significant.”

Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld said: “The government has committed to significantly increasing investment in Defence’s space capabilities by investing around A$7bn this decade to assure our access to space, space services and geospatial information.

“While technologies and systems are important, they are only part of what enables the delivery of space power. Our people and partners will bring the curiosity, creativity and collaborative spirit required to conceive the space power required to meet our future challenges.”

Notably, the US created its space force three years ago organised under the Department of the Air Force. Last year, the US Space Command (SPACECOM) has achieved initial operational capability (IOC).

The UK also has a space command military centre.