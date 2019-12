The Australian Department of Defence has awarded a A$170m ($116.08m) contract to Boeing Defence Australia for air battlespace management capability system.

The contract will continue the integrated air battle management system for the Royal Australian Air Force Base.

Known as Vigilare, the technology is a sophisticated command and control (C2) system that provides surveillance and battlespace management in the air and joint domains.

Vigilare combines data from a range of sources, including tactical data links, sensors and intelligence networks, to support the C2 functions and provide a comprehensive view of air activity.

The inputs from the sources are fused at regional operations centres run by the RAAF.



The DoD has renamed the system ‘Wakulda’, which means together.

Australia Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said: “Over the period of the new agreement, an average of 15 additional expert engineering positions will be established within Boeing Defence Australia in Brisbane, Adelaide and Williamtown.

“The Morrison government is investing A$200bn ($136.57bn) in a record build-up of Australia’s defence capability, and our policy settings are ensuring this investment is continuing to create long-term defence industry jobs.”

The RAAF will operate the Wakulda system at RAAF Base Edinburgh and RAAF Base Williamtown.

The system is expected to be operated for ten more years, the DoD said.

Wakulda consists of fully integrated tactical data links and a human-machine interface.

The network-centric command and control system passed operational testing in Australia in April 2011.

The DoD accorded final operational capability status to the system in March 2013.