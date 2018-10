The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded new orders totalling $2.5m to Arotech Training and Simulation Division’s MILO Range Training Systems.

Under the orders, the company will provide the USAF with training systems that include MILO Range Theater 300, MILO Range Theater 180, and MILO Range Advanced systems.

The systems will be used to train the airforce security forces at locations within the USAF Global Strike Command (AFGSC).



In addition to AFGSC, the new range systems have been ordered for use by the Training Squadrons at Lackland Air Force Base (AFB), as well as to support training for security personnel at Edwards AFB, Dover AFB and Hurlburt Field, as well as Royal Air Force Mildenhall and Croughton bases in the UK.

“The systems and their on-board training content were scientifically designed to increase tactical proficiency, reconstitute the defender, and greatly assist readiness in the mission.”

MILO Range general manager Robert McCue said: “We are honoured that the USAF has again chosen MILO Range systems as the primary training solution for their security forces. This marks our second significant order from the USAF in as many months.

“These newly received orders have significantly expanded our footprint within the USAF. The systems and their on-board training content were scientifically designed to increase tactical proficiency, reconstitute the defender, and greatly assist readiness in the mission to protect the personnel and equipment of the USAF.”

The advanced training systems are slated to be delivered to the USAF early next year. Awards include extended product support until 2024.

In August, the US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) awarded the company new orders worth $1.6m for the acquisition of new MILO Range Theater 180 systems.

The current orders, together with the previous PACAF awards, total more than $4m in recent USAF awards.