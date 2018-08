The US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) has awarded new orders to Arotech Training and Simulation Division’s MILO Range Training Systems.

Under the orders, PACAF will acquire new MILO Range Theater 180 systems that would be used to train the US Air Force (USAF) Security Forces at different locations within the Pacific region.

Arotech unit has received the awards, totalling $1.6m, from the US Defense Logistics Agency through logistics and supply chain solutions provider ADS.



MILO Range general manager Robert McCue said: “Our training content is unmatched and our reliability and support capabilities continue to lead the industry.

“The Theater 180 variant features three standard high-definition projectors, three laser projection screens, a surround sound system, an eight-lane laser hit detection, and two trainee weapon sets.”

“It is a tremendous honour knowing that the PACAF Security Forces will be using our system’s extensive set of features to train their personnel, increase tactical proficiency, rejuvenate the defender and help fulfil their mission to protect those who protect our nation.”

Deliveries of the MILO Range Theater 180 systems are slated to be carried out before the end of this year and will include extended product support until 2023.

According to the company, the system offers an immersive training environment with a three-screen configuration that offers enhanced field of view, enabling the trainees to practice tactics to effectively address a wide range of threats from different directions.

The USAF Security Forces provides missile security and defends airbases across the world while ensuring law enforcement on bases, delivering combat arms, and handling military working dogs.

Every aspect of the Security Forces mission is expected to be trained using the MILO Range Theater 180 system.