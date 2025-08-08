Archer acquired a composite manufacturing facility, plus assets, in Huntington Beach, California. Credit: © Archer Aviation.

Archer, a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has made two acquisition to boost its capabilities and help advance the development of its next-generation defence aircraft.

The company acquired a patent portfolio and key employees from Overair, a company that emerged from Karem Aircraft that develops and manufactures fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

Archer also bought certain composite manufacturing assets and a roughly 60,000ft² production facility from Southern California-based defence composite maker Mission Critical Composites.

This acquisition is intended to internalise critical fabrication capabilities, thereby enhancing its ability to rapidly prototype and iterate components essential for defence programmes.

According to Archer, these two deals build on its announcement of a partnership with Anduril Industries in December last year, aimed at co-creating hybrid autonomous VTOL military aircraft.

In June 2025, Archer raised an additional $850m, which brings the company’s pro forma liquidity to an estimated $2bn.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “The Administration has made it clear: Leading in advanced aviation in both commercial and defence is a national priority. These acquisitions are part of our commitment—we’re working to accelerate our product development to meet our country’s needs.”

This financial boost coincides with the Pentagon’s recent “budget request allocation” of $13.4bn dedicated to autonomous military systems.

In August 2024, Archer Aviation delivered its first Midnight eVTOL aircraft to the US Air Force.

This announcement comes on the heels of a partnership between Archer rival Joby Aviation and US defence contractor L3Harris Technologies.

Joby and L3Harris are set to explore the development a new gas turbine hybrid VTOL aircraft for possible use by the military for low-altitude missions.

