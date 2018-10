US Defense Logistics Agency Energy has awarded a contract to Ameresco for a $133.5m energy-resilient infrastructure project at the Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA).

Located in Texas, US, the JBSA is a military facility that works under the jurisdiction of the US Air Force’s (USAF) 502d Air Base Wing, Air Education and Training Command (AETC).

Under the contract, Ameresco will be responsible for delivering energy efficiency and reliability upgrades to 900 buildings across five military installations.



In addition, the company will develop a microgrid that would integrate 20MW of new on-site energy photovoltaic (PV) assets, 4MW of gas-fired backup generation and 4MW / 8MWh of battery energy storage to support critical energy loads for mission assurance.

Ameresco Federal Solutions executive vice-president and general manager Nicole A Bulgarino said: “Ameresco is proud to support the mission of JBSA through energy assurance and new infrastructure.

“This project will provide critical infrastructure improvements to JBSA through energy conservation and will enhance the energy security of the installation through redundant, reliable backup generation assets.”

The current agreement has been awarded under a self-funding Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), which has been designed to provide work to all areas of JBSA, including Lackland Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston, Camp Bullis, and Medina Annex.

Through the project, more than 14.7 million square feet of buildings will receive energy and water conservation upgrades. This will help reduce energy consumption in the buildings by 24% every year.

Installation of on-site energy systems will help offset electricity purchases from the grid while ensuring increased energy security and resiliency.

Ameresco has selected US-based company Mission Solar Energy for the production and delivery of more than 54.2MW of Buy-American compliant solar modules to be used in the JBSA infrastructure project.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin later this year and is slated for completion in mid-2021.