The SFRC is aimed at supporting the USSF’s mission to enable efficient, high-capacity multi-user Spaceports. Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock.com.

Amentum has secured the Space Force Range Contract (SFRC) contract, with a ceiling value of up to $4bn, from the US Space Force (USSF), Space Systems Command (SSC).

The ten-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract was secured through Amentum’s subsidiary Jacobs Technology.

The SFRC is aimed at supporting the USSF’s mission to enable efficient, high-capacity multi-user Spaceports and provide engineering solutions for national security.

Amentum Engineering & Technology group president Mark Walter said: “Amentum will execute this contract to ensure the Space Force maintains assured access to space in support of national security, exploration, and commercial missions.

“Our team has the unmatched experience and expertise to enable the Space Force to meet its mission demands today and transform for the space launches of tomorrow.”

The contract tasks Amentum with delivery of a range of services including systems engineering, logistics, cybersecurity, integration, sustainment, operations, and programme management.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

These services are intended to support Assured Access to Space (AATS) for the Space Systems Command and contribute to modernising the Launch and Test Range System (LTRS).

Amentum’s responsibilities under the SFRC encompass executing a unified LTRS strategy, developing Spaceport CONOPS, improving range resilience, driving digital transformation and modernisation efforts, and attracting and retaining “low-density/high-demand technical talent”.

The scope of work will span multiple locations including Patrick Space Force Base, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with other geographically separated units.

Transition activities are set to begin immediately in collaboration with the USSF to ensure operational continuity and preparedness in response to the increasing demand for launches.

Amentum chief operating officer Steve Arnette said: “This award builds on decades of trusted performance supporting the nation’s space launch infrastructure. We’re leveraging that deep institutional knowledge, combined with our modern capabilities, to help the Space Force drive mission assurance, accelerate launch readiness, and realize the full potential of a multi-user spaceport future.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up