Amentum chosen for AFLCMC RISE contract

Under the RISE contract, Amentum will compete for task orders related to threat radar systems and combat training ranges. Credit: US Air Force.

Amentum has been selected under an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract of the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

Under the Range IDIQ Support Effort (RISE) multiple-award contract, Amentum will provide infrastructure, supporting tools and services for AFLCMC’s threat radar systems and combat training ranges.

The RISE contract has a cumulative face value of $950m and a period of five years.

Amentum said it will not only compete for task orders related to threat radar systems and combat training ranges but also provide support for joint threat emitter platforms.

Furthermore, the company will support modernisation programmes of the US Air Force’s (USAF) range threat systems branch.



Work will be directed from Hill Air Force Base (AFB) in Utah, US.

Amentum Operations, Warfighter Support Sector senior vice-president Greg Ihde said: “Amentum is pleased to be included among the companies awarded a position on the RISE IDIQ, which will allow the airforce to support and modernise its range threat systems.

“We look forward to bringing our deep experience as the premier test and training range provider to support the service’s needs on an as-required basis.”

Headquartered in Maryland, US, Amentum provides technical and engineering services to support critical programmes across defence, security, intelligence and other verticals.

The company employs more than 34,000 people in 50 US states and 105 foreign countries and territories.

In April last year, Amentum secured a position on the US Air Force’s multi-award IDIQ contract that involves delivering logistics, contingency and support services.