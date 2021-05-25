AMC tankers test advanced tactics and concepts during Mobility Guardian 21

US Air Force (USAF) has announced that airmen and tankers from across Air Mobility Command (AMC) participated in the Mobility Guardian 2021 exercise to test advanced tactics and concepts at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport.

The nearly two-week exercise, which started on 1 May, is set to conclude on 27 May.

The exercise allows airmen and soldiers to jointly work and learn more about each other’s individual branch processes and expand upon capabilities.

Aircrew and mission planners operating military aerial refuelling aircraft KC-135 Stratotankers, air-to-air refuelling tanker aircraft KC-10 Extenders and the KC-46 Pegasus multi-mission aircraft are participating in the readiness exercise.

During the multinational exercise, the aircrew will test specialised computers and communication systems that allow rapid data sharing to ensure strategic deterrence.



Mobility Guardian is the USAF’s ‘largest and longest exercise that ensures readiness’ to move military workforce and equipment during combat operations.

28th Mission Generation Squadron commander and 54th Air Refueling Squadron operations director lieutenant colonel Benjamin Davidson said: “What we’re able to do here is innovate ourselves, think our way through problems as we’re actually being presented with them.

“We’ve got young crews out here that think in new ways, think outside the box and come up with some things others might not have thought of.”

Mobility Guardian training exercise provides AMC’s tanker force with an opportunity to enhance its readiness capabilities and enables ‘nuclear capabilities’ with fewer resources in any environment.

In October 2019, AMC held the Mobility Guardian exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base (AFB) in Washington.