Air Mobility Command (AMC) has temporarily suspended majority of the Space-Available (Space-A) travel on board its own and contracted aircraft in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The temporary suspension is effective from 21 March to 11 May.

However, the suspension does not include Category I, IV, and VI travellers.



Under category I, members eligible for Space-A travel include wounded warriors and their immediate family carrying valid US Department of Defence (DoD) identification card, and uniformed service members with emergency status indicated in their leave orders and their sponsored dependents.

Under category IV, uniformed service member retirees, who live in commonwealth and US possessions, are eligible for travel to avail health care services. One dependent of the retiree can also travel if the condition requires.

In the VI segment, American Samoa veterans travelling to and from Hawaii for hospital care from the VA facility in Hawaii are allowed for travel.

Following the recommendation of US Transportation Command and AMC leadership, travel has been temporarily suspended to enhance force health protection measures.

This will also decrease the risk to the DoD mission amid rising Covid-19 cases in the US.

Additionally, these restrictions are expected to boost the readiness of the armed forces and safeguard the health of personnel.

As a precautionary measure, medical screening protocols will apply for all travellers.

The travel via Space-A is applicable only on a space availability basis.

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S) Ellen Lord said: “Our focus remains on force health protection, and this temporary suspension of Space-A travel represents a sensible course of action to increase force health protection measures, while simultaneously decreasing risk to mission from Covid-19.

“This move enables our DoD and contract aircrew and passenger terminal personnel to focus on sustaining the warfighter and assuring the accomplishment of the DoD mission.”