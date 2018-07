The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded a new Distributed Radio Frequency Sensing (DRS) contract to Altamira Technologies for next-generation radio frequency (RF) sensing technologies.

Valued at $24.6m, the new cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will continue for a period of five years and will support the development of new RF sensing technologies through advanced research and development (R&D) of RF systems and sub-systems.

The latest advanced RF sensing technologies will be developed by applying DRS to contested and congested spectrum environments.



“The project will focus on providing enhancements and upgrades in technology areas such as advanced waveform design, adaptive signal processing, sensing, and over-the-horizon radar.”

Altamira Technologies president Jonathan Moneymaker said: “Our on-going work with AFRL and recognised success with DSAM technologies solidifies Altamira’s position as a leader in delivering advanced RF sensing solutions.

“With this award, Altamira strengthens our partnership with one of our key customers as we continue to perform the cutting-edge R&D needed to operate in future spectrum environments.”

Work on the DRS project is built on Altamira Technologies’s internal and customer-funded RF R&D experience.

Altamira has demonstrated its success with its patented Direct Spatial Antenna Modulation (DSAM) technology, which served as a major differentiator in the firm’s approach to delivering end-to-end capabilities for the US AFRL.

The company focuses on developing new and advanced concepts, and applying, validating and integrating the latest solutions to support its customers.