Aliro wins USAF contracts to advance quantum network simulation development

Quantum networking platform company Aliro Quantum has won several US Air Force (USAF) contracts to advance the development of quantum network simulation and control technologies.

The contracts were awarded through the USAF’s AFWERX programme.

AFWERX aims to bring innovation and entrepreneurs to USAF programmes. It seeks to increase lethality at an affordable cost by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships.

Aliro will use the funds secured from the contracts towards the development of critical software to support the design and operation of quantum networks.

To handle the exchange of data between layers, allocate resources, and control synchronisation, quantum networks need hardware-independent control plane software.



According to the company, networked quantum computers are required to run quantum applications such as ‘physics-based’ secure communications.

These computers are also needed for distributed quantum computing.

Aliro CEO Jim Ricotta said: “A unified control plane is one of several foundational technologies that Aliro is focused on as the first networking company of the quantum era.

“Receiving airforce contracts to advance this core technology validates our approach and helps accelerate the time to market for this and other technologies needed to realise the potential of quantum communication.”

Aliro’s Quantum Entanglement as a Service (EaaS) technology enables 100% secure networks and the supply of entangled quantum states between nodes.

In the currently available quantum networks, Aliro’s software control plane and the company’s simulation technology provide the base for enabling EaaS.

The company stated that EaaS technology plays a crucial role in ‘the unhackable secure networks of today and the quantum internet of tomorrow’.