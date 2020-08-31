Alion wins task order from US AFIT to support ANT Centre

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Alion Science and Technology has won a task order from the US Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) to support Autonomy and Navigation Technology (ANT) Centre.

The $20m task order has a performance period of 60 months.

The AFIT’s ANT Centre aims to identify and solve the toughest autonomy and navigation problems of the future.

The goal of the research centre is to develop navigation technology that will allow the US Department of Defense (DOD) to use anything to navigate anywhere, anytime.

Under the order, Alion will be responsible for the study, evaluation, analysis and develop the centre’s three thrust areas of research.



The research areas are autonomous and cooperative systems, non-Global Positioning System (GPS) precision navigation, and robust Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) navigation/Navigation Warfare (NAVWAR).

This will aid the development of navigation and autonomy technologies that affect the DoD’s weapon systems.

Alion Advanced Technology Group Integrated Solutions Operation vice-president Eric Wright said: “Alion has some of the greatest engineering and technology minds in industry partnering side-by-side with our customers to face challenging issues and create technologies, solutions and advancements in innovation to keep our nation ahead.

“We are privileged to be working with the US Air Force Institute of Technology to achieve the goals of the ANT Center.”

Last month, Alion won a $75m task order to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Fighters & Advanced Aircraft Directorate and Bombers Directorate (AFLCMC/WA and AFLCMC/WB respectively).