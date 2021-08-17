Alion to perform spectrum research and analysis for US AFSMO

Two F-22s during flight testing. Credit: USAF / commons.wikimedia.org.

Alion Science and Technology has won a contract to provide spectrum research, analysis and management for the US Air Force Spectrum Management Office (AFSMO).

This research and analysis will be conducted to meet the requirements of AFSMO’s mission of guaranteeing global access to the spectrum for the US Air Force (USAF).

The $18m task order has a five-year performance period.

Contracted work includes scientific and technical spectrum research, along with evaluations related to spectrum issues at national and international levels.

The company will also provide strategic planning, integrated spectrum plans, as well as other long-term strategies.



Alion ISR Group senior vice-president and general manager Alan Dietrich said: “Alion will continue to support this key customer with a team of recognised subject matter experts in spectrum research, analysis and management.

“We will continue to excel the mission of AFSMO by developing tools and providing advanced technologies to address spectrum issues critical to AF spectrum-dependent weapons systems and platforms.”

The task order is part of the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

The USAF 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (ESS), part of the US Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), awards these DoD IAC MAC task orders through a competitive process.

According to the company, it is likely that the reallocation of spectrum from the federal government to commercial services can have a significant impact on the research, development, analysis, and support of weapons systems such as precision-guided munitions, the F-22, joint strike fighter (JSF), and uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) that are dependent on AF spectrum.

