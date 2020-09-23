AirMap to provide UTM services for USAF’s Agility Prime programme

AirMap has received a contract to support the non-traditional Agility Prime programme of the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the contract, the company will deliver unmanned aircraft system (UAS) traffic management (UTM) services.

USAF programme AFWERX awarded a Direct to Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) worth $1m for its UTM platform for Agility Prime.

AirMap’s UTM platform will be used to aid electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft testing in order to scale it for advanced air mobility operations.

AFWERX director colonel Nathan Diller said: “Congratulations to AirMap on their recent Small Business Innovation and Research contract award.



“Thank you for your interest in the Agility Prime topic areas of the AFWERX open solicitation and your work to advance unmanned traffic management technology for eVTOL airspace.”

Agility Prime aims to boost the support commercial investment into advanced air mobility vehicles such as ‘flying cars’.

Vehicles that are tested as part of the programme will be deployed by the USAF for security forces transport across missile fields, search-and-rescue and logistics missions.

AirMap Defense Group general manager Larry Berkin added: “AirMap is proud to partner with the USAF to provide industry-leading UTM services for advanced air mobility operations.

“We are excited to support all of the Agility Prime participants as they build, test, and bring their eVTOLs to market.”

Last month, Agility Prime demonstrated the developments in the eVTOL flight. SBIR contract recipient LIFT Aircraft demonstrated the flight.

In July, AFWERX hosted the first virtual TeamUp event with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).