Airbus has secured a contract for the development, supply and integration of 115 Eurofighter electronically scanned (ESCAN) array radars for the German and Spanish Eurofighter fleet.

The contract was signed following approval by both governments.

Airbus will deliver and integrate 110 Captor-E radars for Germany. Additionally, an initial batch of five radars for Spain will be delivered by 2023.

The new sensor will equip Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 Eurofighters and the new aircraft.

Airbus sites located in Manching, Germany, and Getafe, Spain, will act as overall integration Hub.



Radar development and construction will be subcontracted to a consortium under the leadership of Hensoldt, Indra. Other Eurofighter partner companies will also participate.

Captor-E is an advanced radar and the design of the front fuselage airframe allows Eurofighter to deliver electronically scanned array for increased detection and tracking ranges.

It will also permit the Eurofighter to deliver advanced air-to-surface capability and enhanced electronic protection measures.

The large antenna surface will enhance the aircraft’s performance and add value within the Future Combat Aircraft System environment.

Airbus Defence and Space CEO Dirk Hoke said: “The contract for the Captor-E radar is a main achievement to equip Eurofighter with sensors that ensure todays dominance of the aircraft also in the threat scenarios of tomorrow.

“With Eurofighter, Germany and Spain are investing in a strong backbone of European air defence and in the leading project of the European defence industry.”