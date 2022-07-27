Airbus to provide follow-on support services for multinational MRTT fleet

Further to the signing ceremony, participants visited the aircraft, learned about the aeromedical equipment and visited the workshop. Credit: © NSPA - Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

Airbus Defence and Space has secured a contract to provide follow-on support services for the multinational multi-role tanker transporter (MRTT) fleet (MMF) unit.

Awarded by the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the multi-year contract will run until the end of 2032.

It was signed during a ceremony held at MMF Forward Operating Base in Cologne on 26 July in the presence of all key stakeholders and representatives from NSPA, the MFF unit, and the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation.

Under the contract, the company will work closely with the MFF unit and NSPA to provide fleet maintenance and support services, including air and ground crew training, aerial refuelling boom and PODs support.

The contract will also see Airbus supervise the performance of all associated sub-contractors, including Rolls Royce, which will be responsible for the engine support; and AirTanker for maintenance execution.

NSPA general manager Stacy Cummings said: “Today’s signing ceremony marks the accomplishment of a cooperative effort that started three years ago.

“This contract demonstrates the value of competition and the collaboration across nations to respond to common defence and security requirements.”

The European Defence Agency initiated the MMF unit in 2012. The unit is managed by the NSPA.

It comprises six allied nations, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium and Norway, which have exclusive rights to operate Nato-owned aircraft in a sharing arrangement.

According to NSPA, the MRTT fleet will soon achieve initial operational capability to support the six allied nations by providing capabilities such as medical evacuation, strategic transport, and air-to-air refuelling.

Five out of the nine Airbus’ MRTT aircraft ordered have so far been delivered, while deliveries of two more aircraft are expected soon.