Construction work has commenced on a new military aircraft spare parts logistics centre at Manching to the north of Munich, Germany.

Named Military Air Spares Centre (MASC), the 26,300m² facility is being developed by Airbus Defence and Space with approximately €60m of investment to support the German Air Force.

The self-financed building will feature new function rooms and shipping points, office and recreation rooms for staff, and will be used to bring together all logistics of the airforce under the control of the new centre.



To this end, the MASC site will be restructured and processes will be designed with an aim to optimise efficiency.

“The spare parts logistics centre has been designed to serve as the hub for the German Air Force’s materiel management by centralising the facility’s warehousing.”

Slated to be operational in early 2020, the new logistics centre will provide the German Air Force with an increased availability of materiel, which in turn will support an increased fleet availability for the service.

In addition, the Manching facility will have enough room to accommodate all spare parts and operating supplies that are necessary for manufacturing and maintaining military aircraft.

With the potential capacity to stockpile up to 100,000 different spare parts, the building will feature the latest and advanced process-optimised storage techniques to provide for each aircraft programme efficiently.

The increased capacity of the MASC is expected to support possible future requirements such as a German Tornado Replacement by additional Eurofighter aircraft, as well as a new European Future Combat Air System (FCAS).