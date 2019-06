Airbus has expanded its digital support services offering SmartForce with the launch of seven products for military customers to enhance aircraft operational readiness.

The company will allow customers to choose the services as per the specific requirements of their fleets.

Products include maintenance scheduling, predictive maintenance and automation of administrative tasks related to aircraft support.

Three of these new services are designed for military aircraft, while two are meant for helicopters, and the remaining two will be dedicated for both aircraft and helicopters.



New products will enable improved availability and mission readiness while reducing the maintenance burden.



Airbus stated that the expansion of SmartForce is aimed at meeting the growing need for the use of big data analytics by military operators to improve their operations.

Airbus helicopters customer support and services executive vice-president Matthieu Louvot said: “With SmartForce, our military customers now have access to the same type of data-driven solutions that are today in use with almost 700 civil helicopters, an achievement that highlights the importance of data analytics for simpler, safer and more efficient maintenance planning and operations.”

Launched in July last year, the SmartForce suite is designed to provide data-driven intelligence by utilising data gathered by Airbus-built military aircraft for optimised maintenance practices.

The digital services are developed for military aircraft and helicopter operators. They will allow for predictive maintenance solutions to reduce workload and costs.

Airbus military aircraft services head Stephan Miegel said: “We currently provide service support to more than 1,600 fixed-wing military aircraft. Through our SmartForce offering, customers are enabled to benefit from the digitalisation of these services and the increased benefits this brings in terms of smart fleet and maintenance management and improved availability.”