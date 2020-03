Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

Airbus has decided to adapt wing production activity in the plants in the UK and in Bremen, Germany, for the next three weeks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the company is continuing to evaluate its production flow, the wing plants have reviewed the additional completed stock levels developed in the recent period, as well as the immediate demand from the final assembly lines since they resume operations partially.

Airbus’ decision comes as a result of this review.



Following the halt of all production and assembly activities in France and Spain for four days, production and assembly work in the countries partially resumed on 23 March.

As part of this move, the company will reduce the production and corresponding activities for support to production of the wing plants in Bremen, as well as Filton, England, and Broughton, Wales.

How much of an impact will the COVID-19 outbreak have on the revenue of defense companies? High Impact

Moderate Impact

Low Impact View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

However, an extended Easter holiday will be implemented in facilities at Broughton and Filto, in addition to a reduced working week at Bremen.

The sites will continue production and ensure wing deliveries to the final assembly lines, the receipt and control of materials and components from the supply chain, and building and installation maintenance.

Additionally, the critical administrative support and preparation for activities will restart.

Employees who are not directly related to the production activity being adapted will continue to perform respective tasks remotely through home-working.

Separately, Boeing has also temporarily suspended production of its products to slow the spread of the virus.