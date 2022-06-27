Airbus to supply six H145Ms for Cypriot National Guard

The new H145M multi-role light attack helicopters will be operated by the Cypriot National Guard. Credit: © Airbus.

Airbus Helicopters has received a contract from the Cypriot Government to supply six H145M multi-role light attack helicopters.

The H145Ms being procured under the contract, which also included an additional option for six more units, will be operated by the country’s National Guard.

Cyprus Ministry of Defence (MoD) permanent secretary Andreas Louka said: “The implementation of this agreement will provide the National Guard with a cost-effective and high-performance helicopter solution that satisfies the operational requirements set by the General Staff and addresses many of the future challenges of light attack helicopter fleets.

“Able to operate in very demanding environments, the H145M will enhance the National Guard’s day and night capabilities in delivering rapid response, firepower and precision, providing effective combat support, and acquiring critical information.”

Featuring a five-bladed design, Airbus’ H145M is a light utility military helicopter equipped with an HForce weapons system and Helionix digital avionics suite.

The digital suite has a four-axis autopilot technology that reduces the workload of pilots during the missions while providing flight data management.

The multi-role rotorcraft has an increased payload and its new bearingless main rotor is designed to simplify the maintenance operations.

Derived from the civil variant H145, the H145M is powered by two Safran Helicopter Engines Arriel 2E turbines, as well as controlled by a full authority digital engine control (FADEC) system.

Airbus Helicopters Global Business executive vice-president Olivier Michalon said: “Operators can use it for tactical air transport, deployment of crisis response forces, fire support, armed reconnaissance, as well as the evacuation of wounded or the liberation of hostages.

“There are now five different customers for the H145M in Europe, adding to the interoperability of armed forces on the continent.”