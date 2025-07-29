A German Air Force (Luftwaffe) Airbus A400M military transporter. Credit: Nyvlt-art/Shutterstock.com.

Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus DS) has awarded a $260m (€226.2m) contract to Elbit Systems to deliver its J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) systems.

The J-MUSIC DIRCM system is intended for use on the German Air Force’s A400M transport aircraft.

The execution of this contract is scheduled over a period of six years, as determined by the German procurement agency Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Operations of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw), which made the procurement decision.

In June 2025, BAAINBw awarded Airbus a contract to retrofit 23 Luftwaffe A400M aircraft with DIRCM systems.

The J-MUSIC DIRCM system, a member of Elbit Systems’ MUSIC portfolio, is designed to protect aircraft from missiles guided by infrared, notably those fired from man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS).

The solution’s laser technology combined with high-performance imaging system enables it to identify, follow, and neutralise missile threats without aircraft crew intervention.

The J-MUSIC DIRCM system features a modular and scalable architecture that allows it to be integrated with various aircraft types and missile warning systems, according to Elbit Systems.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said: “This contract further strengthens Elbit Systems’ position as a leading global provider of DIRCM solutions. Our systems are already trusted by numerous air forces and defence organisations around the world, and we are proud to support Germany in enhancing the protection of their strategic air assets.

“Our successful collaboration with Airbus DS on this important programme is highly valued, and we are pleased that our advanced self-protection systems will contribute to the safety and operational readiness of the German A400M fleet.”

Elbit Systems’ DIRCM solutions are in operational use across a diverse array of military and commercial aircraft worldwide.

The company’s client base encompasses national governments, air forces, and defence ministries from countries such as Israel, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Brazil.

Additionally, several original equipment manufacturers have chosen these solutions for incorporation into both new builds and retrofit platforms.

