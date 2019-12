Airbus Defence and Space has received contracts to supply Airbus C295 medium transport aircraft to the Czech Air Force and the Irish Air Corps.

The contract with the Czech Air Force includes the delivery of two additional C295 medium airlifters fitted with winglets. Airbus will deliver the aircraft in transport configuration in the first half of 2021.

With the latest contract, the Czech Air Force will have a total of six C295 aircraft.

The company has also received a contract to provide upgrades for the country’s four existing C295s.

Airbus Defence and Space Military Aircraft head Alberto Gutiérrez said: “We greatly appreciate the confidence shown by the Czech Air Force in the selection of the C295.



“This repeat order reinforces its position as the market-leading medium transport and patrol aircraft for operations in all environments.”

The Irish Department of Defence has awarded a contract for the delivery of two aircraft in a maritime surveillance configuration.

Airbus will equip the two airlifters with advanced mission sensors and its fully integrated tactical system (FITS).

The aircraft will also feature Pro Line Fusion avionics provided by US firm Collins Aerospace. The Irish Air Corps will be the 33rd operator of the Airbus C295 across the globe.

Gutiérrez said: “We are pleased to welcome the Irish Air Corps to our family of C295 operators, a signal of continued trust from an airforce that already operates two Airbus CN235s.”

The orders take the total number of global C295 orders to 214 aircraft, the company said.