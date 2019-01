Airbus has received an order from the Ministry of Defence of Ivory Coast to deliver one C295 medium military transport aircraft.

The company stated that the aircraft, in transport configuration, will enhance the Ivory Coast Air Force’s capabilities in hot and harsh conditions. In addition, the aircraft is expected to have affordable maintenance and operational costs.

Once the aircraft is delivered, Ivory Coast will become the 28th nation in the world to operate the C295.



Airbus Defence and Space marketing and sales head Bernhard Brenner said: “The C295 has proven its outstanding capabilities in the exceptionally harsh sub-Saharan Africa operating environment.

“The aircraft will be a game changer for Ivory Coast and we feel very proud to welcome a new operator into our C295 family.”

“In June, Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire to support the development of the country’s aerospace industry.”

So far, the company has sold 91 aircraft to 17 African nations. Countries in north and west Africa regions operate a majority of the aircraft, with up to 35 C295s contracted by Egypt, Algeria, Ghana and Mali.

The C295 is a new generation tactical airlifter with an ability to perform different missions. The C295W can operate day and night combat missions in all adverse weather conditions.

With a range of 2,000nm, the aircraft has a load capacity of 71 troops, 50 paratroops and five pallets and can fly for up to 11 hours.